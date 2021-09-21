From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) and Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Northern Nigeria, Rev Yakubu Pam, has urged Plateau people to put aside religion and ethnic differences and fight against the common enemy that is inflicting pains on citizens.

Rev Pam disclosed this on Tuesday to commemorate with the 2021 International Peace Day, organised by Samuel Kwamkur Foundation with a theme, recovering better for an equitable and sustainable Plateau” held in Jos, Plateau State.

‘It is time for all Plateau citizens to come together and speak with one voice. We must leave our religion, ethnicity aside and fight the evil that is working against us.

‘We cannot solve our problems through violent approach, we must stop destroying our lives and properties in the name of revenge. We should encourage the emergence of leaders who have the interest of the people and the state at heart.’

He blamed the lingering violence in the state on poor and selfish leadership and urge citizens to begin to shop for credible and self centre leaders who will be fair, just and accountable to the people.

He said expressed sadness over the violent attack that claimed several lives in Plateau while he was away to Jordan for the 2020 pilgrimage and called for cease fire.

Rev Pam said that Plateau State need help at the moment particularly now that we have people who are looking for a meal to eat but don’t have particularly people in the IDPs.

‘We should not solve our problem through violence, but we must approach our challenges from humanity point of view.’

President of Kwamkur Samuel Foundation Barr Kwamkur Vondip said the state has gone through persistent killings and destruction of property in rural communities since the enemies of peace sow a seed of violence among the people.

He sympathised with the victims of violent attacks, brutality, kidnapping and urged citizens to unit against those who are dividing citizens along religious and ethnic lines.

‘Plateau State from history is known to be one of the most serene and accommodating state in the whole federation hence our motto “Home of peace and Tourism”.

‘Suddenly, the enemy of peace came and sow seeds of discord amongst us which is complicated by different factors to include; politics, religion, high level of criminality and systemic corruption.

‘While we sympathise with those who are victims of brutality, persistent killings and destruction of property in many parts of our communities, we must not give up on ourselves and nation.

‘We must not allow few disgruntled elements to cause crises among us. We must be on alert to carefully understand what is happening around us. I appeal to all to join hands with each other regardless of our tribes, religion and region to ensure that we collectively expose and fight the criminal elements whether they are within us, in the bushes or in high places of authority.’

He said the administration of Governor Simon Lalong has shown strong commitment towards ending the persistent crisis in rural communities in the state.

Barr Vondip said as a dependable organisation, they shall continue to advocate for peace on all places and ensure that justice and fair play reigns, and encourage the empowerment of unemployed young people.

He said Kwamkur Samuel Foundation desires to partner with young people who are ready to make good use of their talent and time for self-development and growth of mankind.

Human Right Activist Gad Shamaki urged leaders in the country to dismantle any social status that brings division in the state and nation.

He said a government must been seen to be working in the interest of all citizens, saying that will give them a sense of belonging and unity for peaceful co-existence in the country.

