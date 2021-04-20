From Gyang Bere, Jos

Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on Defense and Senator representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, Sen. Istifanus Gyang has presented roofing and building materials for the reconstruction of destroyed houses in Jong community in Ropp District of Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The indigents people who are mostly women and children were displaced in July 2015 when suspected Fulani herdsmen attack the community and destroyed their homes.

Senator Gyang who was represented by his Senior Legislative aid, Daniel Dem expressed determination to ensure that the people rebuild their houses and return to their ancestral homes.

“People have left their communities and have become internally displaced persons in their own state due to insurgency that has bedeviled the country.”

Sen. Gyang who is passionate about the return of the people back to their community donated 100 bundle of roofing zinc, 1500 timber wood and other roofing materials for the roofing of 25 houses destroyed by suspected herdsmen.

“The purpose of restructuring the community is not political but because of the love and care for my people. I am pained that most of my people in the rural communities have been displaced and their land and homes occupied by bandits.

“We will do everything within the law to ensure that our people return back to their homes and that is the reason why we are supporting these people in the rebuilding of their community.”

He appreciated the efforts of the Berom Youth Moulders-Association, the President, Gabriel Sunday and his exco’s for intimating the reconstruction of the burnt houses in the community.

The Gwom Rwei of Barki-Ladi, Da Edward Gyang applauded the senator for giving such support to the people of Jong community so as to resettled them back.

He promised to bring more timber to the people when the need arises as part of his own contribution.

Gabriel Sunday, President of Berom Youth Moulders-Association (BYM) expressed profound gratitude to the senator for supporting the project to logical conclusion.

He called on individuals and the governments to join hands in re-building communities that are affected by violent attacks to enable IDPs resettled back to their communities.