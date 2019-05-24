Gyang Bere, Jos

Following the prevailing security situation that has bedeviled the nation, the Plateau State government said the swearing-in and inauguration of the second term of Governor Simon Lalong in office would be low keyed in solidarity with the Federal government.

Deputy Governor and Chairman Central Planning Committee, Prof. Sonni, Gwanle Tyoden, who briefed journalists in Jos on Friday said the swearing-in ceremony would be without the usual funfair.

“We thank God for the relative peace we are enjoying in Plateau, but we decided to observe the forthcoming inauguration/swearing-in of the second term in office of Governor Simon Lalong in a low key in solidarity with the Federal government due to the insecurity in the country.

“The celebration will be observed in a low key manner; we are taking a cue from the Federal government.”

Prof. Tyoden appreciated the people of Plateau State for their support during the recently-concluded general elections.

He said the activities would begin with Jumaat prayer, golf tournament, church service, pre-inaugural dinner and the inauguration proper on Wednesday, May 29.