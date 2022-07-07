Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Taraba state police command has deployed over Three Thousand Five Hundred personnel across the state ahead of the forthcoming Salah to ensure a hitch free celebration.

The state Commissioner of Police Abimbola Sokoya disclosed this at the end of the security meeting with the Deputy Governor Alhaji Haruna Manu in Jalingo.

Sokoya said that other sister agencies have also deployed personnel to ensure safety and orderliness during the festivities and urged the people to go about their business without fear.

“As you can see, we have just had a very lengthy but fruitful security meeting with the heads of all the sister agencies and other too government functionaries. Our major concern is to ensure a hitch free Salah celebration and I can assure you that we have been able to properly strategized to ensure that we don’t have issues.

“Let me assure the people that they can go about their celebration without fear as our men are working round the clock to ensure their safety. I urge those with useful information to please, not hesitate to share with us. Security is our collective responsibility and we must join hands with the security agencies” he said.

The commissioner further disclosed that the command has arrested two more persons in connection with the bombings in the state while investigation is ongoing to make sure that no stone is left unturned.

He said that calm has returned to Karim Lamido local government area where some soldiers were killed recently and assured that the security operatives are not resting on their oars to ensure that those who perpetrate crimes are brought to justice at all cost.

Daily Sun reports that the security meeting had in attendance heads of all the security agencies in the state, the state Commissioners of Justice, information, and other government functionaries.