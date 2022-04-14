From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba, yesterday, admitted that the Nigeria Police Force was not doing enough to protect the populace from the various security challenges across the country.

Baba, who made the disclosure in Abuja, was, however, quick to point out that an average policeman is an endangered specie as they get killed on a daily basis.

The IGP said this while fielding questions from journalists shortly after commissioning the newly constructed Area Command in Gwarimpa, Abuja, said to boost the morale of personnel, the police management team has concluded plans to release the promotion list for stagnated junior officers in the force today.

He said the authorities were already working on the promotion list of officers and men before the issue of strike came up. By (tomorrow), all those who were last promoted in 2017 would get their promotion.

Speaking on the inability of the police to provide adequate security for the populace, the IGP said “we are doing our best, but our best is not enough.

“Everyone is synergising, the military is in, other security agencies are in. We are even more endangered; there is no day our men are not killed. We have been trying and we shall continue to try.”