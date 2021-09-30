By Christopher Oji
Following the increase in kidnapping and other related crimes in Lagos, the State Commissioner of Police Mr Hakeem Odumosu has given a marching order to operatives to intensity raids and patrols on flash points .
The CP has also debunked reports in the social media that Kidnappers are on the prowl in the state.
Reports on increasing kidnapping cases has gone virial in the social media bringing fear and apprehension in the minds of citizens.
Lagos has witnessed three kidnapping incidents on September 27.
For instance,an Air Vice Marshall, Sikiru Oladimeji Smith (rtd) ,was kidnapped at a worksite near Blenco Mall in Ajah circa 6pm and taken away in a speedboat towards Ikorodu.
Another victim, was kidnapped at Admiralty way Lekki, on his way from work and taken away to an unknown destination while a prominent Redeemed Christian Church of God(RCCG) pastor and his wife were kidnapped while returning from a function at Dopemu-Agege, and taken away in their car. The gunmen later released the wife to source for a N50m ransom,brought down from the initial N100m demanded.
The above are sequel to the kidnapping of Mr Kingsley Ogbuagu at the Roman Catholic Church of Visitation, Festac Town, on the previous day ,Sunday.
Mr Ogbuagu was about to enter the church after parking his vehicle, when he was forced into an unmarked Lexus SUV car by masked gunmen and driven away.
But in a swift reaction, the Command claimed that the crime statistic was highly exaggerated.
However, to allay the fear of the people, therefore, the Command claimed that it has restrategized to provide watertight security for all law-abiding residents of the State.
The CP, has therefore, given standing order to all field Commanders, tactical unit Commanders, other uniformed and plain-clothed police officers to intensify visibility policing, vehicular patrol as well as intelligence-driven raid of all flashpoints/blackspots and identified criminal hideouts to smoke out men of the underworld hibernating in them.
In a Statement by the State Police Spokesman, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu:” The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu wishes to assure residents that Lagos State is safe, and that they should not panic on account of the viral post or the recent security infringement in Ajah where AVM Sikiru Smith (rtd) was abducted on 27th September, 2021.
‘The assurance becomes imperative in view of the unnecessary alarm and concerns being raised on the social media about isolated security infractions in some parts of the state.
“The victim who was kidnapped in Festac on Sunday 26th September, has been rescued and reunited with his family. Operatives of the Command are being tactical so as not to jeopardize the lives of the AVM and the pastor. Concerted efforts are ongoing to rescue them and arrest their abductors in due course.
“In view of the foregoing, Commissioner of Police wishes to state that the isolated incidents notwithstanding, Lagos State is, and will remain one of the safest states in Nigeria.
“To allay the fear of the people, therefore, the Command has restrategized to provide watertight security for all law-abiding residents of the State. The C P,has given standing order to all field Commanders, tactical unit Commanders, other uniformed and plain-clothed police officers to intensify visibility policing, vehicular patrol as well as intelligence-driven raid of all flashpoints/blackspots and identified criminal hideouts to smoke out men of the underworld hibernating in them.
“The CP also wishes to state that the Police Command is conscious of its statutory duties of protecting lives and property among other duties, and would not for any reason or at any time abdicate these important duties.
“While still pleading with members of the public to believe in police’s ability to protect them at all times, the Commissioner of Police once again solicits the support of the public, sister agencies and other strategic partners by giving prompt but actionable intelligence that would further decimate criminal elements and their nefarious activities in the state”.
