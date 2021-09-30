By Christopher Oji

Following the increase in kidnapping and other related crimes in Lagos, the State Commissioner of Police Mr Hakeem Odumosu has given a marching order to operatives to intensity raids and patrols on flash points .

The CP has also debunked reports in the social media that Kidnappers are on the prowl in the state.

Reports on increasing kidnapping cases has gone virial in the social media bringing fear and apprehension in the minds of citizens.

Lagos has witnessed three kidnapping incidents on September 27.

For instance,an Air Vice Marshall, Sikiru Oladimeji Smith (rtd) ,was kidnapped at a worksite near Blenco Mall in Ajah circa 6pm and taken away in a speedboat towards Ikorodu.

Another victim, was kidnapped at Admiralty way Lekki, on his way from work and taken away to an unknown destination while a prominent Redeemed Christian Church of God(RCCG) pastor and his wife were kidnapped while returning from a function at Dopemu-Agege, and taken away in their car. The gunmen later released the wife to source for a N50m ransom,brought down from the initial N100m demanded.

The above are sequel to the kidnapping of Mr Kingsley Ogbuagu at the Roman Catholic Church of Visitation, Festac Town, on the previous day ,Sunday.

Mr Ogbuagu was about to enter the church after parking his vehicle, when he was forced into an unmarked Lexus SUV car by masked gunmen and driven away.