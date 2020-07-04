The Police Commissioner in Niger, Adamu Usman on Saturday urged traditional rulers to mobilize their people to assist security personnel with reliable information.

He said that this would help in tackling the manace of armed banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling in the state.

Usman made the call on Saturday while paying a courtesy visit on the Emir of Suleja, Malam Auwal Ibrahim, in Suleja.

He said that already the police have set in motion security modalities that would deal with any form of insecurity challenges in the state.

“All we require from Good Samaritan is reliable and credible information on the movement of suspected criminals in the society.”

He said that armed security personnel were deployed in identified areas to fight armed banditry and kidnapping.

He said that the primary objectives of the deployment of well-armed mobile policemen along with the vigilantes was to flush out all criminal elements in the society.

“We will do everything humanly possible to deal with any person or group of people threatening the peaceful coexistence of the people,” he said.

The Commissioner assured the Emir that security measures already in place would deal with all forms of security challenges.

“All we expect from traditional, religious leaders as well as stakeholders is to come forward with intelligence information of criminal activities in their midst.“

He said that stakeholders and development association should also support and partner with the police by providing useful information that would lead to crime bursting.

“We will enhance community policing to enable residents to come forward with vital information that will aid personnel deployed in apprehending criminal elements.

Speaking earlier, the Emir said that already the emirate council had reached out to village and ward heads in mobilising rural dwellers to expose bad elements to the nearest security agencies.

“We will work hand in hand with the community policing advisory committee to expose dubious charecter in our midst,” he said. (NAN)