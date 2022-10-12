From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, Wednesday said over Ten thousand police officers are currently receiving training on digital skills to curb the insecurity ravaging various parts of the country.

Baba, said the training has become necessary to ensure that all police officers are computer literate to fight criminality which has taken a new dimension.

He said the Nigerian Police force had acquired drones to further boost the technological techniques of the police in fighting crimes.

The IGP made this known when he received members of the International Certification for Digital Literacy (ICDL) Foundation led by its Chairman of E-Tech Complete Solutions Ltd, Mr Mustapha, SAN, in his office in Abuja.

The IGP, while assuring to partner with the ICDL to achieve best result in digital skills in police personnel, said “Ten thousand police men are undergoing training on technology. We also make several efforts to ensure that our officers and men are computer literate.

“We have computer school in Abeokuta and many of our officers are also undergoing training there.

He said that “With ICDL coming to us now, we are willing to work with you to achieved the best because technology is very important. We will partner with you”.

Earlier In his address, the Chairman of E-Tech Complete Solutions Ltd, Mr. A.U Mustapha, while noting that ICDL has been working with security agencies in Nigeria on how best to use digital technology in fighting crime, promised ro give the best of training to officers and men of the police force to achieved desired result.

Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer of ICDL Foundation, Damien O’Sullivan, who assured the IGP, of quality training to offices and men of the police, said “International Certification for Digital Literacy (ICDL) is a Global Social Enterprise dedicated to raising digital competence standards in the Workforce, Education and Society.

