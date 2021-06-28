From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Political office holders Kebbi State have donated half of their June, 2021 salary as of their contribution to tame insecurity in the state.

Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Babale Umar Yauri announced this development in Birnin Kebbi, on Monday.

Accoridng to Yauri, the gesture comes at a better time when all hands were on deck to tame the myriad of security challenges in the state and Nigeria , at large .

“Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and the various security agencies are working round the clock to ensure the restoration of normalcy across the state .

” This gesture is therefore our widow’s mite in this direction and we are fully committed to do everything humanly possible to ensure that, the insecurity monster is roundly overwhelmed .”

The Kebbi SSG therefore urged all well meaning, peaceful, law abiding and patriotic people in the state to emulate the gesture.

Yauri further noted that, the fight against the raging security challenges should not be left to the government and the security agencies alone.

The SSG added that, the urgent restoration of peace and unity in the state and Nigeria was the only panacea needed for even socioeconomic development.

