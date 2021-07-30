From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The executive chairman SUBEB, Mr Muhammed Musa Dan- Azumi, has said lack of proper foundation in the educational system in the country gave rise to banditry, kidnapping that is bedeviling the country today.

Mr. Dan- Azumi who was ably represented by Mr Ibrahim A Echi, Director Academic Service Made the statement on Friday during the opening ceremony of the spelling bee competition organised by the KRP foundation for both pupils and higher students at Deeper Life High School, Kwandere Road Lafia the state Capital.

He said it is as a result of lack of proper foundation in education giving to young people growing up that leads to the present insecurity challenges we are having in the country, adding that the beginning of education is from the lower basic, middle basic and upper basic which he said would encourage young people to put in their best even in the reading capacity instead of using computers.

He also appreciated the organisers of the spelling bee competition describing it as impressive having noticed the intelligence of participants during the spelling presentation and other segments of the competition.

It is on that note that the Chairman said even though SUBEB focuses on the provision of infrastructure, instructional material and training of teachers.

“In the component of training of teachers, the board would put in its best to ensure that the best training are giving to teachers that will now train the pupils in the spelling bee that would go along way in improving their foundation.” He added

“it is not the matter of the 20th centuries education which is the utilization of the computers, if you don’t know spelling the computer itself can not be commanded, and if you force the computer to input your wrong spelling it will not function effectively you must have the knowledge the reading culture must be in build in the children”

In the area of government intervention, Mr Muhammed is appealing to the state governor Engr. Abdullahi A.Sule to use some of his prerogative funds to assist some of these programmes for pupils because some of them he said are the children of the have not and some are very intelligent.

“in the international communities where we have engineers that are producing airplane, most of the electrics gadgets are children of the have not that produced them, all we need to do as government is to sponsor this kind of children to go and learn how to couple and recouple equipment. And children of this level if they are sponsored by government, the sky will be their limit.” He stated.

He therefore advised the children and the organiser not to Loose hope because it is the beginning of their educational pursuit, “the spelling learners should keep on encouraging themselves to get their career.”

Speaking to Daily Sun Correspondent after the competition, the Executive Director, team Head, KRP, FEMA Foundation for education and migration awareness Kaneng Rwang- Pam stating that spelling bee is for both the junior and senior categories for Nasarawa.

“one person will be the state champion to travel to Dubai to compete with other countries in the world in September this year.”

She said the competition is in partnership with Peat Philips foundation (PPF) Franchise Owners of Dubai

International continental spelling bee competition, (ICSB) saying the objective is to create communication skills among young people to win and Loss and to know that even when they don’t get some things right they have opportunity to learn and to know that every failure is not failure but feed back.

Kaneng also disclosed that the NGO is said to promote education in Nigeria adding that for some years now they have been able to take children to the US to compete in the streets competition and some to the UK to learn broadcasting and communication in general.

“So we are advocating for quality education as a result of the SDGs 4 which is about promoting quality education not just across the country but across the world, so we are making our own contribution in Nigeria.” She said.

She further stressed that they will work for the demand of quality education which is the schools pupils, teachers and the supply aspect which is policy making in terms of assisting government to review educational policy and proffer solutions to partners.

“To improve the quality of teaching, we are using the English language as our module to promote education as part of SDGs goal 4, we learn articulation to communicate well in the society, the students have learnt part of speech and many other English words that would assist them in the future.” She added

Rwamg- Pam used the opportunity to solicit support from the state government and stakeholders in the state to support the winners of the competition as it is the first time a champion will be emerging from Nasarawa state to represent Nigeria at the international level of Spelling bee.

Daily sun reports that from the junior category, Umar Abdullahi Umar of the PTA NADP Nursery and primary School Lafia emerged the champion and from the senior category marvelous Udo of the Springfield Oasis College Lafia, was also crowned the champion as both winners now have the opportunity of competing with other spellers in Dubai by September 2021.

