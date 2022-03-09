From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The lawmaker representing Ovia Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Dennis Idahosa, yesterday, raised the alarm that insecurity may hamper development as well discourage investors from Edo State if not checked urgently.

The lawmaker who represents Ovia on the platform of the APC, express his worry when he spoke to newsmen in Benin.

Represented by his Media aide, Mr Friday Aghedo, Idahosa stated that the security challenges that have prevented farmers from their farms, have assumed a worrisome dimension in recent times.

He explained that not only are the people being abducted on a daily basis, there is also now issue of banditry, murder, rape, torture and abuse of residents of various communities in the state, citing the Uromi Bank robbery of February 24 wich led to the death of six persons, including two police officers and the gruesome murder of Dr Otote Osaikhuomwan of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH).

“The issue of kidnapping has spread across the State; along Owan-lhievbe Warrake Road, Benin -Auchi highway, just to mention but a few areas in the State.

“Also note January 31st, herdsmen invaded farmlands in Igolo and (Abumwenre I} Communities in Ovia Federal Constituency, leaving one person dead and at least two wounded with gunshot injuries and forcing the residents to flee into the neighbouring community of Okokhuo for refuge.

“There is also incessant invasion and attacks by armed herdsmen on farmlands in Ologbo-Nugu, Umoghun-Nokhua, Orogho, Urhehue, Evboesi and Evbonogbon communities at the border of Edo and Delta States.

“These attacks have led to loss of lives and properties as well as destruction of agricultural produce of the residents who are mostly farmers.

“A man was murdered along with his three children in Egbonovon Community on January 2022, the abduction, torture and rape of seven women on February 3, 2022 and so many others just this year alone.

“On February 2, 2022, three women from Ologbo-Nugu Community were reportedly kidnapped, tortured and raped serially before they were eventually released with a warning to their husbands that the perpetrators would be revisiting to wipe out the entire community.

“The residents of Ologbo-Nugu are predominantly farmers and can no longer access their

farmlands, which has adversely affected their economy and portends imminent food scarcity in Edo State and Nigeria at large.

“If the insecurity in Edo State is not urgently addressed, it will pose a serious threat to the socio-economic development of the State,” he added.

Idahosa explained that it was in a bid to forestall the danger posed by this threat, that he raised a motion on the floor of the House, urging the concern authority to act fast.

“I am happy to report that the House in its magnanimity, has mandated the security agencies to move into action and arrest the security challenges in the state and also bring culprits to book.

“Aside this, the speaker also urge the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide relief materials to the victims in order to ameliorate their sufferings,” he further disclosed.