From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, has tasked religious leaders in Gombe to pray for the nation’s security situation.

Lawan was in Gombe to condole with Governor Muhammadu Yahaya on the death of his two uncles as well as the family of the late Saidu Umar Kumo (Garkuwan Gombe) who died on Thursday in Abuja.

Senate president, who was accompanied by Yobe Governor, Maimala Buni, also visited Emir of Gombe, Abubakar Shehu Abubakar, over the death of Lamido Abubakar (Durbin Gombe) and Usman Faruk (Jarman Gombe), where he urged the royal father to sustain the temple in praying for peace and stability of the country.

“Even though we are here to condole with you, we also seek prayers over what our country is going through. We know the situation will not last forever, with your prayers, we hope to see a significant change. We need more prayers, pray for the country, our region and the leaders as well,” Lawan said.