Community and religious leaders of Irigwe in Miango District of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State have appealed to Zion Ambassadors Ministries International (ZAMI) to pray for God’s protection against their persecutors and enemies of Christianity.

The people also seeks prayers from the church for their children who have become victims of circumstances they do not understand.

The community leaders who converged at ECWA Bishara 1, Miango to receive the visitors said the enemies of Irigwe kingdom are out to wipe out the Irigwe ethnic group from the surface of the earth and belief only prayers from the righteous men of God like the ministers from Zion Ambassador ministries can stop the evil plans against the people.

The community leaders made the appeal when Pastor Gratitude Enejo and Pastor John Enejo led the Church to present relief materials to victims of attacks by unknown gunmen.

The attackers reportedly attacked several villages in the kingdom, killed several residents and set residential houses on fire.

The community informed Zion Ambassador that the attackers raided 22 communities during the attacks, were over 3,000 households were rendered homeless and are now taking refuge outside their homes.

A District head, Elder Mallam Damage who spoke on behalf of the 22 community leaders said, “I want to express the gratitude of our people to this church for coming to our aid. We felt loved by your gesture.

” However, what we want the church to do for us at this period of grief is prayers. The church need to pray for our protection and for peace in the entire chiefdom. Prayers because we don’t know who is attacking us, we don’t know what wrong we did to them.

“More importantly is we want the Church to pray for our children because they out of school as a result of the attacks. These children are our leaders tomorrow and if they are not going to school how will they be able to play this leadership roles, who will take over from us tomorrow. With no school their future is blink. Our children have become endangered species. So we need prayers for the restoration of peace so that our children can go to school.”

Earlier in a welcome address, Senior Pastor of Zion Ambassador Ministries International, Pastor Gratitude Enejo said the visit was for the church to come and take stock of needs at the IDPs camp for future visit.

She encouraged the people not to loose their faith in God as a result of the attack saying, God will send a comforter if they kept praying and hoping on God Almighty..

In his remark Pastor John Enejo said already the church raised an alter of prayers on their behalf immediately when the news of the attack got to them.

The Pastors prayed with them and promised to bring the word of God to then in their next visit.

The delegation of Zion Ambassador ministries later joined other church leaders at ECWA Bishara 1 Miango for a special prayer session for peace of the Irigwe kingdom.

Items donated by the Church includes clothing and food items worth millions of naira.

