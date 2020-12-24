From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has alerted Nigerians to a smear campaign in the works against President Muhammadu Buhari, portraying him as not being in charge of the country using an offshore medium by the instigators.

Astatement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, described those behind it as disgruntled political elements, who have been shopping for an online media accomplices in their nefarious act.

“The game plan is to launch orchestrated campaign of calumny in the days ahead, in which President Muhammadu Buhari would be portrayed as not being in charge of the country, a narrative already started from a procured offshore medium by the instigators.

“Money and other attractive inducements are being dangled before the online media, and some of them are already complicit, cooking up stories with jejune and unsubstantiated allegations, all to sow seeds of discord and discontent in the country.

“Nigerians are urged to be wary and discerning in what they consume as news and special reports from such online media, as they are in cahoots with agents of destabilization, seeking ultimate political gains.

“President Buhari remains focused and single-minded in his determination to serve the country to the best of his ability, bringing change to different facets of our national life. This is already evident in infrastructure as seen in roads, rail, bridges, airports, and many other strides round the country. Agriculture is another worthy testimonial.

“The fight against corruption, insecurity, and retooling of the economy also proceed apace, and the Buhari Administration will not be distracted, and will continue to serve with heart and might, irrespective of all shenanigans.”