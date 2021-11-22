From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Sequel to the spate of insecurity plaguing the country, President Muhammadu Buhari appears to be under pressure to assent to the Bill legalising the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN), to enable the personnel protect national assets.

The House of Representatives, had on November 17, 2021, passed the Bill seeking to establish the VGN with the powers to provide community policing, maintenance of law and order and community service for Nigerians.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

VGN’s Commander General, Umar Bakori, at a press briefing yesterday in Abuja, maintained that if assented to, insecurity would reduce drastically.

He argued that if considered, the old oil pipelines, 3,000 km newly built gas/petroleum pipelines, Great Green Wall Nigeria, Inland Waterways and Creeks, Railway stations and lines and more than 30 Power plants, vast farmland and many other Key Positions (KPs) and Vulnerable Points (VPs), would be guarded.

“The aim of this press briefing is to seek your support and partnership to appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to give his accent and sign this bill into law

“From the North east and North west where Boko Haram terrrorism, kidnapping and cattle rustling is common to the North central with kidnapping and banditry, South south, South east and South west where kidnappings, street gangsters, cultism and other forms of criminality is prevalent, the Vigilante Group has consistently played a complimentary role and provided the much needed intelligence backbone to the Police and the Nigerian Armed Forces.

“VGN personnel can serve as an important component of first line of defense when given the opportunity. We are in every border town, and villages assisting the Customs and Immigration agencies.

“We are also in every village, hamlet and cities where drugs are cultivated and sold assisting NDLEA with useful and reliable information. Insecurity in our borders, villages, hamlets and cities is a direct threat to our prosperity and well-being.

“The issue of peace and security should be viewed from a broader perspective but by encompassing.

“VGN members for the protection of critical national assets, addressing cattle rustling and herdsmen/ farmers clashes and addressing the plights of internally displaced persons, the country will become more peaceful, productive and attractive to foreign direct investment which is a key objective of Mr President.

“It will interest you to know that VGN members are equally assisting the NSCDC in the protection of oil/gas pipelines and Power Holding Equipment.

“Our members have for long been assisting the Army and Navy and do have the advantage of knowing the terrain better.

“Being local residents, they are capable of assisting in addressing local security challenges like protection of National critical assets and conflicts prevention,” he said.

The retired Navy Captain, added that, “all VGN members are now registered with the NSCDC, a database have been opened for our members and PSID numbers are issued to each member. The PSID number double as their chest number and service number which is reflected in their ID cards and the Nigeria Police is already training and working with our members on community policing.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .