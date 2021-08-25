From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

An Ibadan-based prophet, Samuel Shittu, who is the General Overseer, Restoration and Prophetic Grace Evangelistic Ministry (RPGEM), Idi-Omo, Osengere, Egbeda, Ife-Ibadan Express Road, Ibadan, Oyo State, has declared a three-day fasting, prayer and vigil to seek the face of God for peace to return to Nigeria.

The spiritual exercise will hold as insecurity in the nation continued to rise such that attack on the bandits attacked the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna in the early hours of this week’s Tuesday, killings in Plateau State that has made many states to evacuate their indigenes sojourning for knowledge in the University of Jos (UNIJOS), farmers and herders issues in the country and other security threats.

Shittu, in a statement, stated that the RPGEM, also known as Mountain of Mercy (Ori Oke Aanu), scheduled the programme to commence on Thursday, August 26 and end Saturday, August 28, 2021, during the day and at night. He added that the day session would hold between noon and 5p.m., while the night session would being from 12 midnight to 5a.m., each day.

He, however, appealed to the federal, states and local governments in the country, to also fulfil their own part, by proffering immediate solutions to the plights, pains and agonies that the masses have been going through, saying inflation, hunger, insecurity and other social vices should be tackled headlong with a view to having a better Nigeria.

Shittu explained that it’s imperative to seek God’s face for Nigerians and Nigeria, towards a better living condition and peace in the country. He also encouraged Nigerians to absolute faith in God, believing that God would intervene in the issues of Nigeria, adding that participants at the programme should know that God would also give them victories on the personal issues too as they pray for the country.

He also advised Nigerians not to feel discouraged based on the negative happenings in the nation, but have unflinching “confidence and trust in God, that cannot fail. God answers prayers,” stating further that “before God would turn the captivity of a people or a nation, something must go up in return; and that is the prayer of the saints. Our prayers give God the legal mandate to get involved in our case.”