David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Founder of the Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra and Biafra Independence Movement (BIM-MASSOB), Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, yesterday urged the international community to as a matter of urgency recognize Biafra as a sovereign state so as to stop people from the geographical region from joining the looming mass exodus of African refugees to Europe.

Uwazuruike made this call while reacting to a report in which the Commander of US Special Operations in Africa, Major General David Anderson, who was quoted as saying in a digital briefing on US efforts to combat terrorism in Africa that Boko Haram, ISIS, Al Qaeda, ISWA and others, had penetrated the North East, other regions in the North and were advancing to Southern Nigeria.

Uwazuruike said that the world could not afford to witness another major war in Nigeria caused by the inaction of the Federal Government.