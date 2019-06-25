Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Leadership of Afenifere and Yoruba leaders met with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, demanding that he recruits policemen, deploy same to all 774 local government areas to tackle insecurity in the country.

They also demanded for the reintroduction of free education in the country, noting that though expensive it will revolutionise the country.

The leaders also included in their five point demands, true federalism to address the challenges facing the country.

The group led by Pa Ayo Fasanmi, made requests cutting across youth employment, power supply and agriculture.

The five demands of the Afenifere leaders were enumerated in a prepared speech read by Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye.

Reading the delegation’s demand on true federalism, Durojaiye said: “We seriously recommend clinging to the spirit and letters of our federal constitution. This is one sure way of achieving the desired goals of unity even in diversity, mutual respect, tolerance and giving true meaning to the opening phrase of our constitution that is, “we the people.“

“We will be a greater nation if we sincerely practice true federalism, think and act as Nigerians rather than as champions of the smaller units we were born into. Our big size is an asset worthy of preservation.

“Good examples of big size, hard work and prudent spending are the USA, China and India. It is not with violence or hate speeches but with mutual trust, self-respect and tolerance that we will speedily achieve the lofty destiny of the great country, Nigeria,” he said.