Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The International Red Cross society in Taraba State chapter has reiterated its commitment to rendering first aid care to persons in emergency situations especially in crisis-ravaged parts of Taraba State.

Mr. Martin Manja, the state secretary of the society disclosed this in Jalingo during a six-kilometre road walk in celebration of the International Red Cross Day.

Manja said that the Red Cross functions within the eight fundamental principles of humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity and universality.

He appreciated the efforts and commitment of volunteers who continuously make great sacrifices including subjecting themselves to high risk just to provide succour to those in dire need and assured that the society would continue to do more despite the challenges.

“Each time I see the zeal of young men and women, elders and professionals in various fields who have decided to pour in their time, energy and intellect in this selfless service to humanity; I feel outrightly overwhelmed.

“We have done so much in the state. There is still so much to be done because emergency situations keep springing up all around us. I urge you to remain steadfast in your commitment. With our collective resolve, there is no limit to what we can do. The challenges are much, but we would continue to put in our best.”

One of the pioneer members of the society who spoke to the people reminded them that the Red Cross is globally respected because “we maintain high standards of integrity in our issuance of assistance and information. This is as a group, but also very important as individuals. May our love for humanity continue to spur a yearning in us to give selfless services and sacrifices.”

Taraba is one of the states ravaged by insecurity in various forms of armed herdsmen, communal clashes, thuggery and bandits, giving rise to high demands for emergency workers.