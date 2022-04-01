From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Members of the House of Representatives are furious with security agencies over their inability to halt the spate of attacks and killings of defenceless citizens in various parts of the country by terrorists.

The lawmakers expressed the angst while contributing to a debate on a motion by Shehu Balarabe on continuous attacks and killings in Birnin Gwari Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, yesterday, saying security agencies have not justified budgetary allocations to the sector.

They condemned the country’s security agencies for failing to justify the huge budgetary allocations to the sector to fight banditry and terrorism.

Balarabe, in his lead debate, informed the House that “the entire communities in Giwa Local government area and the entire communities of Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna State have been ravaged with series of attacks by armed bandits who indulge in killings, kidnapping, raping, robbery and destruction of properties” without commensurate response from the security agencies.

Another lawmaker, Ahmed Jaha described the prevailing insecurity as serving as a “cash out business” to some interests, recalling that in the last few years, billions of naira had been voted to various security agencies, especially the Army, without results.

‘”In 2021, we budgeted N460 billion for Nigerian army alone, only N29 billion was for capital expenditure, the remaining were for recurrent expenditure.

In 2022, we budgeted N571 billion for Nigerian army alone, only N37 billion is for capital expenditure, the remaining were recurrent expenditure. Mr speaker, it is a cash out business, they don’t want it to finish,” he said.

House Leader, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, said it was time Nigerians are allowed to bear arms to protect themselves. He said security agencies had no excuses to offer for the worsening security situation given the funding provided for them.

Nasiru Ahmed called for the resignation of the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, over worsening security situation in the country.

“The Army, Navy, Police, DSS all of these agencies are accountable to the National Security Adviser. From what I heard, most of these criminals were 16, 18 years old boys. Are we saying that the Nigerian Army , police, DSS, Airforce with all the training that they have had, all the international training, they have gone for peacekeeping. Are they now saying these eighteen year old boys are more powerful than them? You travel by road you are kidnapped, you go by train you are kidnapped, you sit at home you’re kidnapped so where are we going to stay. You can be kidnapped right in this chamber.”

Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase, who presided said: “In few days, we have lost over 150 people in one location. We should observe a minute silence. It is my utmost opinion that a lot needs to be done to improve security to ensure that it doesn’t happen again.”

He said the House would have to adjourn plenary to Tuesday next week because of the mood of the country following recent killings by terrorists.