Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives minority caucus has restated call for the sack of service chiefs over rising cases of insecurity across the country.

The caucus, in a statement by the minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu, on Friday, said it is alarmed by the attack on the convoy of the Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, by suspected bandits on Thursday.

Elumelu stated that the incident has reinforced the urgent need to review the country’s security architecture.

The minority leader urged the Presidency to implement the recent resolution of the two chambers of the National Assembly charging President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the service chiefs.

He added that the attack on Governor Zulum and other dastardly activities of the insurgents, bandits and criminala in various parts of the country have further reinforced the urgent need for a total overhaul of the country’s security architecture.

“The worsening security situation in the country under the current Service Chiefs has reached a unbearable state to the extent that insurgents have the temerity to attack an armed convoy of a state governor.

“The entire nation is distressed by the incessant mindless killing of our citizens and pillaging of defenseless communities by insurgents, bandits and kidnappers, which have brought indescribable agony, anguish and torment to innocent Nigerians.

“We the opposition lawmakers hereby in the strongest terms restates the call to President Muhammadu Buhari to honor the resolution of the National Assembly and immediately remove the Service Chiefs and bring in new hands to effectively confront the security challenges confronting our nation”, Elumelu stated.