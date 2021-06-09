From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, charged President Muhammadu Buhari to direct all law enforcement agencies to embark on a massive recruitment of personnels.

The House said this is necessary to strengthen the security agencies in the fight against banditry, terrorism across various fronts in the country.

The House also urged the President Buhari to direct the Inspector General of Police( IGP), Usman Baba, to set up a Mobile Police Base at Unashi and Mai-Rai-Rai Village, in Wasagu Chiefdom, of Kebbi State, which been under attack by bandits.

The Green chamber also charged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to immediately provide relief materials to victims of banditry in Kebbi States.

This followed the adoption of a motion by the member representing Zuru/Fakai/Danko/Wasagu/Sakaba federal constituency of Kebbi State, Ibrahim Kabir Tukura , on attacks by bandits in the constituency.

Tukura, in his motion, noted that over 500 persons had been killed by bandits, and 201 persons kidnapped, in the area, with millions of naira paid as ransom, in recent times.

According to him, over 15,000 persons have been rendered homeless, while children cannot go to school and farmers can not have access to their farmlands owing to incessant attacks.

“The local governments have been suffering silently in the hands of bandits in recent months, a situation that has led to the over-stretching of the security agencies beyond their limit. The farming communities in the Local Governments have lost over 500 persons to banditry and terrorist attacks. Furthermore, more than 201 individuals were kidnapped with millions of naira paid as ransom;

“Considering the current rise in security challenges in Danko-Wasagu and Sakaba Local Government Areas and indeed across the country, it is apt to state that the government has not done enough to secure the lives and properties of the good people of the Local Government Areas to enable them to go about their everyday life,” he said.