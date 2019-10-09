Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Army has said that it will tour army formations across the country so as to acquaint itself with the challenges confronting the force in the task of securing the country.

The chairman of the committee, Abdulrasak Namdas, stated this on Wednesday at the inaugural meeting of the committee.

He said this is to enable lawmakers have first-hand information on the state of the Nigerian Army.

Namdas in line with the legislative agenda is the ninth House, said the committee would collaborate with all stakeholders to ensure that the Nigerian Army delivers on its mandate.

According to him, “I believe by taking an on-the-spot assessment of the formations; we will be better equipped to appreciate the challenges and acquire the wherewithal to appropriate funds for the Army.

“My dear colleagues, it is important to know that the Nigerian Army is the largest component of the Nigerian Armed Forces and it bears the brunt of the nation’s security challenges. So, we have a huge responsibility placed on our shoulders as a committee.

“We are all aware of the security challenges the nation has faced in the last few years, which is a source of concern to all of us. They require our utmost attention. I, therefore, implore you to consider this onerous assignment as a call to national service. We have to be proactive and patriotic while discharging our responsibilities.

“We thank President Muhammadu Buhari, for his avowed commitment to stamp out Boko Haram and activities of other terrorist groups in the nation.

“We want to assure you that the House Committee on Army under my leadership would do everything within its powers to ensure that capacity building for members of the committee is strengthened so as to prepare us for the challenges ahead.”

Namdas enjoined other members of the committee “to take the issues of oversight and referrals very seriously. It is my belief that proper oversight will reposition the army towards achieving their targets with ease.”