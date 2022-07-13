From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A research centre, Ashcraft Centre for Social Science Research (ACSSR) has expressed concern over the rising insecurity in the country leading to the systematic vandalism, degradation and destruction of critical national infrastructures and business assets.

The centre’s Chief of Strategic Planning and Innovations, Dr Chiakor Alfred, who expressed this concern in Abuja, disclosed that the group is organising a South-South zonal stakeholders summit on “Domesticating Stakeholders Statutory Responsibilities in Protecting Nigeria’s Critical Infrastructures And Assets” to profer solution to the security challenges.

Speaking at a press conference, Alfred said the essence of the summit scheduled to hold in Port Harcourt from July 25 to 27, is to domesticate the proceedings at the zonal levels and Host Communities on the statutory responsibilities in protecting Nigeria’s critical infrastructures and assets.

He explained that the summit is organised in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources; Transportation; Communications and Digital Economy; and Power.

He noted that the last two decades have demonstrated clearly that the nature of threats to Nigeria’s security has changed significantly, resulting in structural challenges, such as the systematic vandalism, degradation and destruction of Nigeria’s critical national infrastructures, monuments and business assets; terrorism, insurgency, cybercrimes, banditry, kidnapping, piracy, oil bunkering, drug trafficking and other forms of organised crime, have created an entirely new security environment.

Alfred lamented that Nigeria now faces more security threats that have different characteristics from classic military conflict between states, adding that the gross expansion of the contours that define security boundaries makes it imperative to recognise the eco-systemic dimensions of the threats that stare at us daily and in every form.

“It is appropriate to regretfully recall the senseless slaughter of over a platoon of Soldiers in Shiroro – Niger State on Saturday, 2nd July 2022; the deadly attack and invasion of Kuje Prisons by Terrorist Elements (ISWAP claimed responsibility) on Tuesday, 5th July 2022; the brazen attack on the advance team of the Presidential Convoy in Katsina State on the same Tuesday, 5th July 2022; the Owo Church attack in Ondo State on 5th June 2022; the ransacking of the Tukur Yusufu Buratai Institute for War and Peace, Biu – Borno State by ISWAP terrorists on 10th January 2022; the adduction and killing of priests in Kaduna, Edo and Benue States to name but an atrocious few. The mushrooming of these orgies of killings and destructions is gangrene to our national integrity.

“One of the most worrisome challenges to Nigeria’s national economic development is the systematic vandalisation, degradation and destruction of its critical national infrastructures and business assets. The consequences of these criminal activities constitute adverse national security risks of untold proportions and impact our collective destiny gravely by undermining investor confidence; inhibiting the drive for Foreign Direct Investment, social capital growth & real business development; and truncating real progress in other sectors of the national economy.

“You will appreciate the unfortunate fact that the aggregation of uncertainties caused by the hostile operating environment has led to the liquidation and/or relocation to other countries of viable industries and business franchises that provided employment opportunities and other economic value chains to Nigerians.

“These have depressed the national economy and triggered high rates of unemployment and other attendant problems.

“It is our duty to ensure maximum vigilance and shared responsibility in the protection and security of these Assets and platforms at all points in their life-cycle.”

He declared that the South-South Zonal Stakeholders Summit is therefore a Private/Public Sector Partnership that aims at galvanising responsibility and synergy for the prioritisation of the Multi-Agency/Joint Risk Management Efforts to ensure the security and resilience of Nigeria’s critical national assets, in line with the Risk Management Framework of the National Protection Policy and Strategy 2022 (CNAINPPS 2022), and also, the Critical National Infrastructure Bill under consideration at the National Assembly.

In his words: “The South-South Zonal Stakeholders Summit aims to intensify advocacy for Stakeholders Statutory Responsibilities. It shall also engender the re-engineering of appropriate legislations; and the strategic roadmap for harnessing expert knowledge and country-wide technical support for deterrence codified response strategy and recovery architecture to Nigeria’s critical assets.

Equally important is the desire to seek renewed commitment to the challenges impacting the integrity of critical infrastructures and assets in the region, especially the vandalisation and destruction of its complex ecosystem of separate yet interconnected infrastructures in the Oil and Gas; Telecommunications,

He called for the partnership and support of all stakeholders, both in the public and private sectors, with diverse political, religious and professional orientations to put aside all prejudices to help forge a common front to confront the monster that is threatening the integrity of our corporate existence as a people and as a nation.

