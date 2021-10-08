From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Residents of Kafe district stakeholders forum, yesterday, donated a security patrol vehicle to the Nigerian Police Force, to boost its operational efficiency at Life camp police division, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The patrol vehicle, a Toyota Highlander, painted in police colour and mounted with sirens, was presented to the Commissioner of Police, Sunday Babaji, who was represented by the Deputy Commissioner of police in charge of operations, Ben Igwe.

In his address at the occasion, the Chairman, Kafe District Stakeholders Forum (KDSF), Chief Uche Okereke, said the donation was aimed at boosting security patrol and surveillance of the the life camp police division, which he said have lived up to their expectations of protecting life and property of residents.

Okeke, while noting the insecurity bedevilling virtually all parts of the country, said the need to ramp up security measures in communities prompted Kafe residents to mobilise time and resources to ensure the safety of their environment.

Okeke, who said Kafe district was not exceptional as it has witnessed a few security incidents in the recent past, including kidnap attempt, said “it became necessary to augment the efforts of the police, particularly, in the area of patrol and surveillance.

“The life camp police division, headed by the area commander, Gomwalk, and DPO Davies have been exceptional in their dedication towards securing lives and property of residents.

“However, as friends, we know fully well that the life camp police division is logistically handicapped in providing adequate and effective security to the community. It was observed that response to emergencies was being delayed by the absence of efficient vehicles to patrol and respond to emergencies and distress calls.”

Continuing, Okeke said that “in the circumstance, Kafe district stakeholder forum, called for contribution from well meaning, security conscious residents and business owners, and, within a short time, the required amount was raised and, thereafter, this Toyota Highlander was purchased and is now ready to be handed over to the life camp police division by the stakeholders forum.”

He thanked all those who contributed materially and morally to achieve the goal and expressed the hope that the vehicle would further improve and strengthen the cooperation between the police and residents.

He also promised to assist the police in their own little way to maintain the vehicle.

In his address, the commissioner of police commended the Kafe forum for donating the patrol van and called on other communities in the FCT to imbibe them, stressing that security is the business of everybody and not the police and security agencies alone.

The commissioner, who promised to deploy more police personnel to the life camp division, said that the patrol vehicle would go a long way to improve the security of the area and called for donations of more vehicles from well spirited Nigerians.

He urged residents to continue to support the police and report any criminal activity and movements to the security agencies.

