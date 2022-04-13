President Muhammadu Buhari has been told to immediately resign over his alleged failure to address the issues of killings, kidnappings and general insecurity in the country.
The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) in a statement by its Director, Publicity and Advocacy, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, said the Nigerian constitution allows the President to step down if he can’t solve the challenges confronting the country.
“The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari does not appear to have answers to the challenges of security to which we are exposed. We cannot continue to live and die under the dictates of killers, kidnappers, rapists and sundry criminal groups that have deprived us of our rights to live in peace and security.
“Our constitution has provisions for leaders to voluntarily step down if they are challenged by personal reasons or they prove incapable of leading.
“It is now time for President Buhari to seriously consider that option, since his leadership has proved spectacularly incapable of providing security over Nigerians. Our Forum is aware of the weight of this advice, and it is also aware that we cannot continue to live under these conditions until 2023 when President Buhari’s term ends.
“Killers and other criminals appear to have sensed a paralyzing vacuum at the highest levels of leadership, and they grow more confident and acquire more competence in subverting the State and our security.
“Nigerians have shed enough tears and blood without appropriate response from those with responsibilities to protect us.”
I think it’s the elders’ forum that leadership that should resign first to show example if it is not being mishievous, instead of helping him out of the woods, when they were the ones that elevated him to this level beyond his competence, and with just one year to go. Having protected him for seven of his eight years tenure, why the haste now, if not for mischief?
Those Nigerians ,who were responsible for the imposition of General (Retd) Muhammadu Buhari
upon us Nigerians as our President, must now liaise with those Northern Elders calling on the
President to step down.
President Buhari has not only reneged on his election promises,namely;fighting corruption,ending
Boko Haram Insurgency and revamping our economy but also, he has breached his Oath of Office
to serve and protect the people of Nigeria.
Contrary to President Buhari’s mantra of corruption fighting,there are some damning evidences
of gargantuan corruptions proliferating in every facet of Buhari’s Administration.
Rather than rooting out Boko Haram Insurgency and seeing to it that millions of Nigerians, who
are cleansed into IDP and Refugee camps by the Boko Haram are helped return to their homes,
the Presidency is busy rehabilitating his goobledy – gook repentant Boko Haram Jihadists,while their victims are thus abandoned to wallow in abject deprivation.
It is on record that in 2018,2019 and 2020,the Killer Fulani Herdsmen did kill more innocent
Nigerians than the Jihadist Killer Squads; the Ansaru,Boko Haram and ISWAP did together in
the same period of time.
But the President is wont to neither proscribe the Killer Fulani Herdsmen nor to designate them
as a Terrorist Group,which they really are,because he is the Grand Patron of the MACBAN.
The daily pogroms and ethnic cleansings of native Nigerians in Benue,Kaduna, Niger and
Plateau States from their ancestral lands are callously and euphemistically referred to as
mere Farmers/Herderes Clashes by the President,his cahoots and cohorts.
Nonetheless, according to the erstwhile President Buhari’s Minister of Defence, Brig. General
(Retd) Mansur Muhammad Dan Ali and his Interior Ministry Counterpart, Lt.General (Retd)
Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau,both the Nigerian Army and the Police are under a standing
order by the Presidency to offer logistics the Killer Fulani Herdsmen in exercising their right
of passage all over the country.
The President did further exacerbate the abysmal state of insecurity in the country by his
launching of dual policies on Visa-on -arrival and Visa – free – entry for all Africans into Nigeria.
With that he intentionally opened some flood-gates for the influx of some Nilotic cattle driver bandits and kidnappers from all over West Africa and beyond into the country.
Members of APC Party are hereby called upon to compel President Buhari to hand over
power to his Deputy,Prof. Yemi Osinbajo immediately.
President Muhammadu Buhari has failed and indeed betrayed the people of Nigeria.
Buhari must go.
Enough is enough ojare!
Nigeria We Hail Thee!!