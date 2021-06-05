From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Imo State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called for the immediate resignation of Governor Hope Uzodimma for his evident lack of capacity to guarantee safety and security of lives and property of Imo people.

The party also expressed grave concern over the daily wanton killings in the state, which have claimed the lives of security personnel and innocent youths.

The Imo PDP said the climax of the deteriorating security situation in the state was the gruesome murder of Ahmed Gulak, former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan and member of the PDP.

Speaking at a press conference in Owerri, yesterday, the state chairman of the PDP, Chief Charles Ugwu, said the resignation of Governor Hope Uzodimma has become necessary in view of his evident lack of capacity to guarantee safety and security of lives and property of Imo people.

Said he: “The resignation of Governor Hope Uzodimma has become necessary in view of his evident lack of capacity to guarantee safety and security of lives and property of Imo people. Governor Hope Uzodimma, in his capacity and responsibility as the chief security officer of the state, has failed to protect the lives and property of Imo people.

“The PDP in Imo State is alarmed and worried at the continued escalation of the militarization of Imo State, mass arrests and killing of Imo youths, on-going intimidation and harassment of Imo people. No doubt, security has very sadly completely collapsed in Imo State.

“We strongly agree that the heightened insecurity has everything to do with such provocative policy decisions that have sustained the injustices and marginalization of Ndigbo, giving ample impetus to the avoidable emergence of such self – determination groups as IPOB, MASSOB and an army of enraged youths. These, coupled with the uncanny imposition of the Senator Hope Uzodimma as the governor of Imo State by the state.

He maintained that Governor Uzodimma should accept full responsibility for the huge loss of lives in the conflict he has created and exacerbated with his invitation of the military into Imo state.