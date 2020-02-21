Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised that respite and succour are coming to all the troubled areas in the country soon.

He made the promise when he had audience with International President Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders), Dr. Christos Christou, at State House, Abuja on Friday.

In a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari noted that the sacrifices of Doctors Without Borders in conflict areas in Nigeria are well appreciated.

The president said the sacrifices as individuals and as a group were quite enormous, particularly on non-profit basis.

Commenting specifically on the situation in the North-East, he said despite criticisms, the government had made substantial progress.

“We know the pathetic situation of children not knowing where their parents are, or the communities they come from, and that was why we established the new Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development. This is to harness and channel resources to such deprived people,” President Buhari declared.

The president promised that respite and succour would come to all the troubled areas, adding that many prominent and well-to-do organizations were also involved, along with international agencies.

Buhari told his guests: “We are grateful to you. We will secure the environment in order for you to do your job. You are not doing it for profit. We remain very appreciative.”

Christou said in his remarks that Doctors Without Borders has been active in Nigeria since 1996, and is an international, independent medical humanitarian organization that delivers emergency aid to people affected by armed conflicts, epidemics, natural disasters and exclusion from healthcare.

He said the organization works in 10 states across the country, and adheres strictly to the principles of independence, impartiality and neutrality, among others. Its budget for year 2020 is N17.7 billion, with 90 per cent of its 3,000 staff being Nigerians.