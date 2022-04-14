From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The General Overseer, Christ Embassy Church, Reverend Chris Oyakhilome is expected in Kaduna to pray for the State, the country over insecurity, as well as pray for blessings and perform miracles for the people.

The event which is scheduled for Good Friday at the main bowl of the popular Ahmadu Bello Stadium with 25,000 sitting capacity is expected to witness overflow of participants.

Some delegated members of the church have since stormed major streets in Kaduna city, posting banners with bold inscriptions; ‘Total Experience, prayers, blessings and miracles’.

Interestingly, other members of the church adorned their cars with the banners and flyers, helping to spread the news of the event and the, ‘coming of Chris Oyakhilome’, to the crocodile city.

The city is already agog ahead of the D-day as passers-by stop momentarily to read banners and flyers.

It was gathered that like the theme of the programme, “Prayer, Blessings and Miracles”, Kaduna needed prayers more than ever before because of its present situation of insecurity.

The chairman, organising committee of the Total Experience, Pastor Ik Anyalewechi told Daily Sun in an interview that the programme was designed to pray against wrong things going on in the society, including insecurity in the land.

“We are holding the crusade in Kaduna because of the things that are going on in the country today. And alot of things have been going on in Kaduna. Kaduna has become centre of attraction, but unfortunately for the wrong reasons.

“Though the State government is doing its best to save the situation, but its best has not protected lives and property enough, and it had not broght down hardship and the high cost of living.

“And as a responsible body of Christ and community of Christ we have to humble ourselves and pray to God because the Bible says if the people humble themselves and pray to God, God will hear their prayers heal their nation.

“We as Church may not be in government, but we have connection to government in heaven. There is nothing God cannot do.

“We are not only praying against insecurity, we are also praying for the needs of the people because their needs is multifaceted. The people need security, protection of lives and property.

“Absolutely there will be overflow of attendance at the Ahmadu Bello stadium, the venue of the crusade even with the stadium’s 25,000 sitting capacity. The people in Kaduna city have made up their minds to see the face of God at the crusade.

“And tens of thousands are coming from outside Kaduna to be part of the great programme. The stadium capacity is restrictive, except that there will be overflow on facilities of the stadium. The stadium will experience massive overflow.

“The State government has been very supportive towards this programme. I must tell you that before this day the church had audience with the State governor, Nasir El-rufai sometimes in the month of March.

“We have had several audience with officials of the State government. Their support is encouraging because all the security agencies are ready to make the occasion a hitch free, and people are free to attend massively.

“The officials of Kaduna State government will be attendance, and about 25 other churches will be joining hands with the Embassy to make the crusade thick and rewarding”. Pastor Anyalewechi said.