THE Senate Chief Whip and former governor of Abia State, Dr, Orji Uzor Kalu, has said governors have more active role to play in the security of lives and property of their citizens than the Federal Government.

He made this observation at the Government House, Lokoja, Kogi State, when he visited Governor Yahaya Bello, yesterday.

Kalu, who was of the opinion that governors know the topography of their respective states and the peculiarities far more than the Federal Government urged them to work harder to complement the role of the Federal Government in securing the nation

While commending Governor Bello for his robust achievements especially in the area of security, he said he was happy that Kogi was now a more peaceful place.

He also commended the governor for appointing more youths into his cabinet and said they are indeed the hope of the country.

“I see the kind of zeal and energy you pour into governance to ensure that your people enjoy the dividends of democracy. I was also full of such zeal and energy when

I was a governor at a young age. I will advise you to pay more attention to security because I believe governors have a lot of role to play in partnering with the federal government in the area of security, continue to work closely with the federal government because by this you can do better.”

Senator Kalu also commended President Muhammad Buhari for fixing the Abuja-Lokoja highway which he said was hitherto a nightmare to commuters.

Governor Bello euiogised Kalu for being a leading light in the country whose positive impact is felt in almost all the nooks and cranny of Nigeria even as he described him as “my wonderful senior brother in whom I am well pleased’

He also described Kalu as a detribalised Nigerian who loves the country with much passion as he always preach unity, love and integration

He acknowledged that Kalu has been a source of inspirations to him and other governors as he often avail them his wealth of experience by giving them quality advice.