From the foregoing, it can be submitted that section 1of the Land Use Act purposely vests the administration and management of lands in the state on the state governor and section 2 of the Act further empowers the governor to delineate the lands in the state into urban and rural based on the discretion of the governor.

It must be noted that the Land Use Act did not create any new principle of trust as it is often widely credited with. It merely adopted and extended the customary principle of trust by which the head of the family or village head or the head of the community held land in trust for the family, the village or the community, thus Land Use Act did not reinvent the wheel, it was evolutionary not revolutionary.

Having expressed the nature of the power granted to the governor to deal with state’s lands, it is trite at this juncture to offer a critique of the governor’s power wherein I would like to raise three questions.

Firstly, going by the concept of trust in section 1 of the Act can it be said that the governor possess a legal or equitable trust? Secondly, does a bonafide purchaser who bought land with or without notice from another party or the state itself be said to have acquired title bonafide? What can be inferred here is a situation where herdsmen come in group and buy land in hect- ares then convert it to the purpose of rearing cattle can the rustler acquire bonafide and extinguish the power of expropriation? Where the governor who is the custodian of the state territorial land exercised his power based on his own parochial and personal aggrandisement or for political interest, what court would the action of the governor be subject to, court of law or court of science or court of public opinion?

In response to the first question raised above, it has been held in plethora of cases that the trust bestowed to the governor by section 1 of the Act is an equitable trust which merely requires the governor to exercise his power on the basis of fairness and honesty in dealing with the alienation or management of the land among Nigerians as regards the land in his state-Moh’d vDantsoho (2003) 6NWLRpt.817