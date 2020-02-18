Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Former minister of state for Power and Steel, Chief Goddy Ogbaga, yesterday, said governors from the South East and the leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo must work together to provide effective security for the zone.

Chief Ogbaga noted that taking divergent positions on the issue will not help the zone,adding that it will make the leaders look as if they are trivialising the security of lives and property of their people.

Speaking to Daily Sun in Abakaliki, he said serious security in the zone will be impossible without the governors who are the chief security officers and the Ohaneze leadership working together.

He regretted that lack of agreement between the two leadership groups was coming at a time the menace of Fulani herdsmen, kidnapping and armed robbery were fast becoming a daily occurrence in the zone and called for a unity of purpose and action on the part of the governors and the Ohaneze for the interest of the zone.

He lauded the governors and the leadership of Ohaneze for the concerns they have shown so far and urged them to continue to meet untill they draft a model acceptable to both side,warning that failure to work together would dangerous for the zone.

‘’Security is a very important respect of our society,that is probably while the constitution provides for it as one of the major functions of government.

Of late, this problem of insecurity,kidnapping and all kinds of vices have become the order of the day not only in the South East but all over the country.

So every well meaning citizen of this country should be worried over what is happening in area of security in this country.

‘’Boko Haram is there kidnappings, threats to lives and all forms of criminality are getting worse. I am of the view that every Igbo leader should be sensitive to this issue of insecurity in South East.I comment the governors of the zone and leadership of the Ohaneze Ndigbo for their concerns and interest in the matter.

“But they should adopt a single approach to the insecurity in the zone.The governors are talking about community policing model while Ohaneze is pushing for a separate security outfit for the zone.

“This does not augur well for us,they should agree on one for the interest of the security of our people.’’