Okwe Obi, Abuja

Northern group under the aegis of Arewa Professional Forum (APF), has appealed to President Mohammadu Buhari to sack the service chiefs over the growing spate of insecurity in the country, adding that the killings was a reflection of their incapability.

APF explained that the call for their disengagement was not borne out of hatred, but a sincerely move for the repositioning of the security situation, which has worsened terribly.

It’s President, Dr Ibrahim Nasir, in a statement yesterday after the Forum’s 3rd annual meeting in Kaduna State, tasked President Buhari to see reason with majority of Nigerians.