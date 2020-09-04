Okwe Obi, Abuja
Northern group under the aegis of Arewa Professional Forum (APF), has appealed to President Mohammadu Buhari to sack the service chiefs over the growing spate of insecurity in the country, adding that the killings was a reflection of their incapability.
APF explained that the call for their disengagement was not borne out of hatred, but a sincerely move for the repositioning of the security situation, which has worsened terribly.
It’s President, Dr Ibrahim Nasir, in a statement yesterday after the Forum’s 3rd annual meeting in Kaduna State, tasked President Buhari to see reason with majority of Nigerians.
He said: “While we commend the service chiefs for their services to their motherland so far, we appealed to our dear president to immediately sack them because they are already in their retirement years. Besides, the president’s action by keeping them has been interpreted in some areas as being for partisan needs.
“Their continued stay in office no doubt,is gradually weakening the morale in the armed forces as some officers’ careers are being stagnated.
“Our position is borne out of our genuine love for our country. We have seen that the unabated situation is threatening our cooperate existence and food security.
“Our dear president needs to listen to this solemn call that is on the lips of every Nigerian because we are truly fade up with the unabated lost of lives and property on a daily basis.
“The current service chiefs have obviously exhausted all their ideals and have nothing left to offer.
“Our region is the most unsafe place to be in Africa today because of insecurity. Investors can not come, businesses are packing up and moving out of the country due to insecurity. What have the service chiefs done special to deserve five years and still counting?
“We wonder why Mr president has refused to let them go against popular opinion. The entire country is bleeding and Mr president must act now to avert major food crisis in future because farmers have since abandoned their farms for fear of Kidnap and attacks.”
