By Gilbert Ekezie

Leader of One Love Family, SatGuru Maharaj Ji, has described the call purported to have been made by the Chairman of Presidential Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Professor Itse Sagay that all Nigerians should carry arms in self defence in the light of the insecurity challenges in the country, as dangerous, barbaric, murderous and an invitation to terrorists to wage war.

He said the statement which was published in one of the national dailies was distasteful and unpresidential.

Maharaj Ji who spoke in a release stated that it beats the imagination of the human mind, how a highly respected legal luminary of Sagay’s standing could make such an irrational call.

According to him, the statement is simply symptomatic of systematic degeneration of Nigeria’s age-long societal norms and values, whereby the security of lives and properties of both the individual and the community is achieved from “within,” with the aid of deities and oracles.

“In the good old days when love, peace and harmony reigned supreme, we never resorted to the use of gun to defend ourselves. Has he forgotten that the idea of defending ourselves with a gun was introduced by the Oyinbos who wanted us to believe that the world is a cosmic joke? Sagay should not pretend over the fact that as a race, we veered off from the Divine Culture of old and today, everything about our existence has gone hay-wire.»