From Juliana Taiwo Obalonye, Abuja.

The Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Alkali Usman, has disclosed that the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) has created a vacuum in the effort of the Nigeria Police to tackle insecurity in the country.

He further disclosed that the morale of the personnel of the force has remained dampened aftermath of the #EndSARS protest and with the recent attacks in the South East.

He made the disclosure at the presidential briefing organized by the Presidential Communications Team at the presidential villa, Abuja on Thursday.

According to him, the Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) squad established in October 2020 to “fill the gaps” left by the notorious police unit Federal Special Anti-robbery squad (FSARS), was yet to take off.

The acting IGP said the regular policemen and women have not been able to immediately fit into the vacuum created by the disbanded SARS, assuring however, that efforts are ongoing to train them for the new role.

Baba said that the police has recorded successes against secessionists and criminals in the southeast but they cannot not be prosecuted and brought to justice because of the ongoing strike by judiciary workers.

On the planned recruitment of 10,000 new police personnel, the acting IGP disclosed that the process has reached 70 percent, assuring that the exercise would stick to the Federal Character principle.

He said the suspects that attacked Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on his farm on, March 20, 2021, have been arrested and are in custody for the past one month.

