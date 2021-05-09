From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Chairman, South East Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, yesterday, said the escalating security crisis in the South East had created a war situation in the zone.

He condemned the killings of security agents and burning of police stations across the zone, noting that many of the security agents killed by bandits were from the zone.

He called on youths from the zone to thread with caution in the pursuit of their demands from the Federal Government, stressing that the zone will not achieve its demands by abusing the leaders, killing security agents and burning government facilities.

Umahi spoke at the grand finale of a 7-day prayer and fasting which held at Christian Ecumenical Centre, Abakaliki.

He appealed to the youths and leaders of the zone to desist from actions capable of fanning the embers of violence, pointing out that what is needed at this point was a peaceful coexistence.

Umahi reiterated the resolve of his administration towards the empowerment of repentant bandits, saying that he was putting modalities in place to ensure the empowerment of 3,000 Ebonyi youths including those outside the state.

He said: “We are fully fortified by God. There are no check points again in Ebonyi. We cannot overemphasise the benefits of prayers.