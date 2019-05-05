Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Nigerian Baptist Convention (NBC) has decried the state of insecurity in Nigeria, expressing concerns that law enforcement agencies appeared to be helpless in the situation.

The church called on the Federal Government and security agencies to rise up to the situation before it degenerates. NBC President, Dr. Samson Ayokunle, in a communique issued at the end of its 106th annual session, which ended in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, at the weekend, described as unfortunate, the increasing hostilities of the armed groups in some parts Nigeria, and inability of government to tackle it.

He said: “It’s unfortunate that, despite repeated promises by government, to end the inhuman activities of Boko Haram insurgents and other armed groups, and also secure the release of Leah Sharibu and other people in the custody of islamic terrorists have failed.”

The NBC asked government to be proactive in responding to security challenges as well as prosecute perpetrators and their sponsors, and also, leave no stone unturned in the fight against Boko Haram insurgency, and their sponsors, at all levels.