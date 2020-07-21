Fred Itua, Abuja

For the first time since the 9th Senate was inaugurated in June, 2019, the upper legislative chamber, on Tuesday, called for the removal of Service Chiefs, over rising insecurity across the country.

The call which was made when the Senate considered a motion moved by Mohammed Ali Ndume, former Senate Leader.

The Senate also made other chilling revelations during the debate of the motion. It revealed that about 13 villages had been taken over by bandits in Sokoto and in other parts of Northern Nigeria.

It further decried the rising deaths of soldiers by Boko Haram terrorists and bandits in Northern Nigeria.