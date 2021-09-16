Molly Kilete, Abuja

Officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army have been commended for the successes so far recorded in the ongoing fight against terrorism, insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, violent crimes and other criminal activities in the country.

Chairman Senate Committee on Army, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume gave the commendation when he led members of the Senate Committee on Army on a working visit to the Chief of Army Staff ( COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya at the Army Headquarters, in Abuja.

Ndume while expressing appreciation to the NA for the feat achieved in recent times against the Boko Haram and Islamic States of West African Province BHT/ISWAP insurgency, banditry and other criminalities, noted that the current leadership has shown commitment and determination to end security challenges bedeviling the country. He said that the NA has recorded tremendous success in all its operations which according to him has led to total disarray of bandits in North West and North East parts of the country.

He therefore urged the NA not to rest on their oars until the country is free from the grips of insecurity. He assured the NA of the senate’s support in all its operations.

He also called on Nigerians to give the NA the desired support needed in their operations by sharing actionable information that will aid their operations.

Welcoming the senators to his office, the COAS, while commending the committee for the visit, said it would go a long way to encourage officers and soldiers of the Nigerian army. He assured the delegation of the continuous support of the army provide adequate security for their tour to various army units and formations to assess ongoing operations and also obtain firsthand information.

