Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Chairman Senate Committee on Nigerian Army, Senator Ali Ndume, has sought for the collaboration of Kebbi State Government with other states in the North-West on monitoring of security situation.

Ndume, stated this in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday during his Committee members courtesy visit to Governor Atiku Bagudu, during their oversight function to the state.

The Senate Committee Chairman on Army said that the committee was in the state for three missions including normal constitutional oversight, facts finding and courtesy visit to bother and colleague: Governor Bagudu.

According to him, “we are in the state to pay a courtesy visit to our brother and colleague, and for the normal constitutional oversight function which is the role of the national assembly on the Nigerian army as well as on the fact-finding mission.

“The army has some programmes we want to look at, and at the same time interact with the governor and army on how we can solve the insecurity challenges before they get out hand in the state,” he said.

Ndume, who commended the state for properly handle the insecurity issue in the state, noted that, out of the four states in the North- West, comprises of Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi and Katsina states, only Kebbi state is the least affected by the activities of the banditry.

Ndume who expressed concern over insecurity in the Northern region said: “We are dealing with the insurgency challenges in the North -East, and issues of banditry in the North- West now and herdsmen-farmers’ clashes, tribal and religious clashes in the North- Central.

“From our findings, the Nigeria army is so engaged in 33 states across the country.

“I am impressed with the way you are handling the security situation in the state but we need you to collaborate with Sokoto, Zamfara and Katsina states on monitoring efforts, in addition to neighbouring countries, to address the likelihood of spillover of insecurity elements from those states,” the chairman said.

In his remark, Kebbi state Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu recommended that the committee should adopt the inclusiveness to curtain insecurity in the country.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Bagudu noted that most people involved in banditry, if asked why they are involving in such criminal acts, have horror tales to tell.

According to him, “I will also suggest that we should pay attention to inclusiveness. Inclusion is very important in curtaining the situation. For example, if you interact with some of those involved in banditry, they will tell you also horror tales about how they were been dispossessed, how they don’t have water and most of these issues are true.

“So, criminality must be punish. We should also encourage the larger populace who are willing to live normal lives.”

Governor Bagudu said there are need to encourage and emulate President Muhammadu Buhari example who directed that those people living in IDPs should be empowered by allowing them to go back into economic activities.

He recalled that President Buhari has directed that N12 billion be given to IDPs in seven states of Adamawa Taraba, Benue, Yobe, Zamfara, Borno and Plateau states to enable them going back to their normal lives.

Governor Bagudu commended the Senate Committee on Army for coming to the state on facts finding stressed that the Nigeria Army have supported the state very well in many areas.