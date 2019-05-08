Fred Itua, Abuja

The Senate and the acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, yesterday, had a three-hour closed-door session, where issues on terrorism, banditry and kidnapping, especially in northern states, were discussed.

The Senate, had last week, summoned the police boss, to brief it on how the Force intends to address the security challenges in various parts of the country.

The invitation by the Senate followed a motion sponsored by Shehu Sani, where he drew the attention of the Red Chamber to the increasing spate of kidnapping on Abuja-Kaduna Road.

The IGP arrived at the National Assembly complex at about 11am, but was ushered into the senate chambers at about 11.22am by the Clerk of the Senate. The deliberations lasted till 2.15pm.

Mr. Adamu is the first IGP to appear before the Senate since 2014. The immediate past IGP, Mohammed Idris, repeatedly refused to appear before the Senate when he held sway between 2016 and 2019.

Speaking on the outcome of the closed door meeting with the police boss, president of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, who presided, said the upper legislative chamber would support the Force in addressing the insecurity situation.

However, Saraki did not disclose if any arrangement was made on how to address the issues.

Saraki said: “The Senate in a closed door session was briefed by the acting Inspector-General of Police on armed banditry, kidnappings, robberies, terrorism and other security challenges in the country.

“The Nigerian Police should ameliorate the situation and the challenges. We, hereby, hope to address the menace squarely.

“He (IGP) promised to address the areas that have to do with disciplining of officers found wanting. Efforts will be made to improve on the situation, particularly on the Abuja-Kaduna axis, and also on areas of intelligence and technology.

“The Senate is ready at anytime to assist in providing adequate funding that is required in order to enable the police to combat the necessary threats to our security.”

Speaking to Senate Correspondents after the closed-door meeting, the IGP said 10,000 men and officers would be recruited soon to beef up the capability of the Force.

The police boss, while responding to questions from newsmen, vowed that policemen found guilty of rape and molesting ladies arrested at various nightclubs would face the wrath of the law.

He said: “We are putting in place a strategy that works. The Senate appreciates what we have presented and they are willing to enhance the strategy. The Senate has agreed to support all our activities to make the country secure.

“Policing is dynamic. The number of personnel we have can never be enough. But, the government is trying to recruit every year. This year, we have 10,000 to recruit. We will meet up with the required number.

“The information you got about giving N100 billion to herdsmen to stop killing is from the social media. There was no discussion like that. The source of that information is not yet known. It is somebody’s imagination.

“The raiding of nightclubs in Abuja was done by FCT task force. They came out to do their job and they reached out to police to support them and we did that. Women were arrested and convicted. It means that they committed an offence.

“We will set up a panel to investigate the allegation that some policemen raped and molested them. Anybody caught will face the law.”