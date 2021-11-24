From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Senate has said for Nigeria to overcome its security challenges, efforts must be made to seek diversified solutions, including foreign intervention besides the military option to the problems of banditry, militancy and insurgency.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan said the upper chamber has equally been consistent with the approach in coming up with legislative interventions needed to address the security challenges of the country.

He explained that such interventions include job creation, and the introduction of required legislation to promote economic development from local and foreign investments.

“This Senate and, indeed, the entire National Assembly has been very consistent in trying to find some kind of solution – a more permanent solution to ending the security situation in the country and, of course, we will continue to do so.

“[And] I agree that we need to diversify our means of getting the solution to the numerous myriads of security challenges across the country.”

Senator Okorocha, while coming under Order 43 (Personal Explanation) of the Senate Rules, lamented what he described as the “escalating state of insecurity” in Imo state.

He, therefore, sought the intervention of the upper chamber in finding a solution to the problem.

Okorocha said: “Where I represent, Mr. President, there is no day that passes in the state without one ugly story of kidnapping, killing, maiming, burning of innocent people’s homes, shops on daily basis.

“Mr. Senate President, two weeks ago, it was the killing of traditional rulers. The other day, a policeman was killed, and a few days ago, it was killing of a Army man.

“Again, the killing of innocent souls and burning of people’s houses and homes, Mr. Senate President, has called for serious concern.

“That is why I deem it fit to bring to the notice of this red chamber and by extension, the Federal Republic of Nigeria, that something must be done to guarantee the safety of lives and properties of citizens of Imo state.

“But most importantly, I think the matter requires some form of engagements to really find out what the nitty gritty is and resolve them, accordingly.

“Because over time, the military and the police and other security agencies are involved, but it seems to be escalating on daily basis. So, I am only informing you and, by extension, that we should find a way of resolving this matter so that peace may reign in that land.”

