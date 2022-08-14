From Gyang Bere, Jos

Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on Defence and Senator representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang has led a joint team of the Senate and House of Representatives on a one-week oversight of defence mission to Paris, France and Ankara, Turkey to find ensuring solution to insecurity ravaging Nigeria.

Sen. Gyang in a press statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Precious K. Nyako said the one week defence mission will enable the parliamentarians to strategically engage security experts of the develop nations with a view to tackle the multifaceted security challenges facing Nigeria as a nation.

The statement read, “Senator I. D. Gyang, Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on Defence, led a joint team of the Senate and House of Representatives on a one-week oversight of Defence Missions in Paris, France and Ankara, Turkey from Monday 8th to Saturday 13th August, 22.

“The quest for Nigeria to find lasting solution to the challenge of insecurity requires engagement with countries that are strategic to the security of the nation, thus necessitating Defence Missions otherwise known as Sections.”

Sen. Gyang said the Paris Defence Section covers 11 countries in Europe while that of Ankara, has 5 countries within its area of responsibility.

He explained further that the team was briefed in both Paris and Ankara by the Defence Attaches on activities of the missions and efforts at expanding mutually benefitting opportunities between Nigeria and the host countries which have, to a large extent, attained self-sufficiency in their defense needs and capabilities and how Nigeria can leverage on same to win the war against terrorism.

Gyang said Nigerian Ambassadors to France and Turkey, Kayode Laro and Ismail Yusuf Abba who received them separately and ushered them into the diplomatic discourse.