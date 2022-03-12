From Emmanuel Adeyemi Lokoja

Worried by the spate of insecurity in the country, Senator Smart Adeyemi Friday donated 13 Bajaj motorcycles to Kogi State government for onward distribution to the Vigilante members and local hunters in the state.

The senator representing Kogi west senatorial district also distributed 30 tricycles otherwise known as Keke Nape, 50 sewing machines and 50 grinding machines to members of his constituency.

This is in addition to over 200 cars, Keke-Napep, motorcycles and other items he distributed to members of his constituency about three months ago

Senator Smart Adeyemi on Friday also inspected about five road projects he facilitated to his area and expressed satisfaction over the pace of work on the roads

While handling the motorcycles to the state security adviser, Jerry omodara on behalf of the government, Adeyemi said although Kogi State is the most peaceful state in the North, there was still need to complement the efforts of Governor Yahaya Bello in securing the state.

He said the motorcycles should be spread in all the seven local government areas that make up his constituency to ward off criminal activities in the area

While also handing over the tricyles (Keke-Napep) sewing machines and grinding machines to members of his constituency, he urged them to use those items to better their lots and that of their families

At the occasion witnessed by the speaker Kogi State house of assembly, Kolawole Mathew and other law makers, Senator Smart Adeyemi stressed the need for them to be self reliant a d creators of wealth rather than depending on government.

In his response, the state security adviser,Jerry omodara promised that the motorcycles donated to the local hunters and Vigilante group in the state will be judiciously used for the purpose and expressed joy that the gesture will seriously enhance security in the state especially in the rural areas