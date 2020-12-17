Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Sokoto State government has ordered the immediate closure of 16 boarding schools along its borderlines in the state.

According to a statement made available to Journalists on Thursday stated the decision was followed the brief received by the Council from the State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Dr Muhammad Bello Abubakar Guiwa on the security situation in the affected areas and the threats this portends.

The statement listed affected schools to include; Government Girls Model Secondary School, Illela, Sultan Muhammadu Tambari Arabic Secondary School, Illela, Gamji Girls College, Rabah, Government Secondary School, Gada, Government Secondary School, Gandi and Government Secondary School, Goronyo

Others are: Government Secondary School, Isa, Government Secondary School Sabon Birnin Gobir, Boarding Primary School, Isa, Boarding Primary School, Balle and Boarding Primary School, Jabo.

The remaining are: UBE Junior Secondary School, Sabon Birni, Government Secondary School, Kebbe, Government Secondary School, Tureta, Government Technical College, Binji and Olusegun Obasanjo Technical College, Bafarawa.

The statement further quoted the state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal that the schools were to be closed, temporarily for two weeks.

“The governor directed the Ministries of Basic and Secondary Education and that of Science and Technology to temporarily merge the students of the affected schools with those of other schools for the continuation of their studies pending the improvement in the security situation of the affected areas

“Accordingly, Principals of the affected schools are hereby directed to comply with immediate effect.”