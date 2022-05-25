From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, on Wednesday, declared curfew in eight Local Government Areas of the state.

This is following the increasing level of insecurity in the state which has left many dead and property destroyed.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

This is even as he promised to ensure that the Mrs Harirat Jubril from Adamawa State, her four children and three other northerners who were murdered by gunmen get justice.

“With effect from tomorrow, Friday, 26th May, 2022, a 6pm to 6am curfew is hereby placed on motorcycles (okada), tricycles (keke), and shuttle buses in Aguata, Ihiala, Ekwusigo, Nnewi North, Nnewi South, Ogbaru, Orumba North and Orumba South Local Governments until further notice.

“Until further notice also, motorcycles, keke and shuttle buses are banned from operating in these local governments on Mondays until the sit-at-home completely stops.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

“The youths of every community in the zone are hereby enjoined to assist the security agencies in the implementation of this policy and are mandated to seize any such motorcycle or tricycle on the spot.

“Local vigilantes should report such motorcycles or tricycles (keke) immediately, and they will be confiscated by government and the owner prosecuted.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“The Okada, Keke, and shuttle bus union leaders must take responsibility to report their members who are involved in criminal activities. We shall review this after two weeks, and if members of these unions continue to be involved in criminal activities, the government will have no choice but to either disband the Unions and/or ban them out rightly in the state”, he said.

“Over the past one week, Ndi Anambra and indeed the nation have been treated to the gory stories of the kidnapping and subsequent beheading of Soludo also vowed that the killers of Okechukwu Okoye who represented Aguata II Constituency in the state House of Assembly and his aide, Cyril Chiegboka, who were both his kinsmen would not go unpunished.