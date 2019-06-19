Magnus Eze, Enugu

Worried by the precarious security situation in the region, particularly herdsmen attacks and kidnappings; the South East Governors’ Forum (SEGF), in collaboration with the South East Chambers of Commerce, Mines and Agriculture is set to host a regional security summit in Enugu State.

The two-day event, which kicks off today, centres on areas of mutual support and cooperation between the Police and the Organised Private Sector (OPS) in order to enhance the Ease of Doing Business within the region.

SEGF Chairman, Chief David Umahi, host governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and other brother governors in the region, the Inspector General of Police Mohammaed Adamu, and other security chiefs/experts would take time to review the state of security in the respective states.

It is expected, among other things that the summit would boost more effective security facilities, community policing, economic prosperity and job creation.

Commissioner representing the OPS and the South East in the Police Service Commission (PSC), Dr. Nkemka Jombo- Ofo, will set the agenda for the programme with a paper on the objectives of the event.

Another PSC Commissioner, Rommy Mom, representing Human Rights Organisations, will deliver the keynote address.

Top security chiefs, including commissioners of Police of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo states, as well as captains of industry, are expected to attend the summit.

The Ease-of-Doing-Business ranking of several South East states has reportedly not been encouraging, due to the contemporary and peculiar developmental challenges of the region, including proliferation of military and police roadblocks.

Irked by the development, Ohanaeze Ndigbo had, last December, called on the Federal Government to order the immediate dismantling of military roadblocks in the South East.

President General of the apex Igbo body, Chief Nnia Nwodo, noted that the roadblocks had caused untold hardship for the people of the area.

Nwodo, who expressed displeasure with the situation, stated that it was only in this part of the country that there was such preponderance of military presence at checkpoints as if it was conquered territory.

The president general stated that effective security is guaranteed by adequate intelligence gathering and not by erection of roadblocks.

Various Igbo groups have also expressed concerns about the increasing threat to safety and security in the region, particularly, the dastardly acts of marauding herdsmen.