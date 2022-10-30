From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Worried about the increasing kidnaping in the South East zone, the Governor’s of the zone have agreed to set up a 24-hour Joint Patrol in all major highways within the region.

Rising from a meeting at the Governments House Enugu this evening, the Governors called on the federal government to come to their aid in providing security in the Zone bearing in mind that elections are around the corner.

The meeting which was attended by Governor’s Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu, David Umahi of Ebonyi, Okezie Ikpeazụ of Abia; Deputy Governor of Imo, Prof. Placid Njoku and Deputy Governor of Anambra, Dr. Onyekachi Ibezim also said that it was not correct for any person to allude to fact that South East Governors created ESN, stressing that what the Forum jointly formed were Ebubeagu and Forest Guards.

They restated their called for political solution to the issue of leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).