Pan-Ndigbo socio-political organisation Igbo Bu Igbo has raised the alarm over the height of insecurity ravaging the South East, stating that the region is under siege.

It specifically fingered Ebube Agu in some of the killings and kidnappings taking place in the region with the claim that some politicians use the outfit to settle political scores.

The Chairman, Council of Elders of Igbo Bu Igbo, Humphrey Orjiako, at a press briefingz in Abuja, argued that the reason for the formation of Ebube Agu has been defeated.

Orjiako made reference to the alleged flogging of civil servants and others at the site of the ongoing Ebonyi Airport Onueke in Rzza Local Government Area.

He also referenced the killing of 14 youths returning home from a traditional marriage in Awo -Omamma, allegedly by operatives of the state’s Ebube Agu security outfit which occured on July 17, 2022.

“Igbo Bu Igbo is deeply worried by this growing insecurity. Granted that no state is spared in the South East, it is noteworthy that the incidence is worse in Ebonyi and Imo States.

“Beyond the gravity of the insecurity incidence, the two state governments have Alo been accused by some of their own people of being responsible for perpetrating much of the insecurity through the reckless deployment of the Ebube Agu security outfits for political and other acts of complicity or complacency.

“Coincidentally too, Ebonyi and Imo are the only two states in the South East where the proposed regional outfit, Ebube Agu is said to have taken.

“What is even more disturbing are reports from victims and usually reliable sources that Ebube Agu is responsible for many of the abuses and extrajudicial killings of innocent citizens, the youths in particular.

“This sad development is rather unfortunate because the idea of establishing Ebube Agu was to complement the conventional police and serve as a community policing outfit to ensure better security of life and prosperity in the South East zone,” he said.

He called on the “IG of Police to investigate all accusations by victims that Ebube Agu runs torture chambers both in Imo and Ebonyi States.

“IBI equally implores the IG of Police to investigate all abuses and extrajudicial killings allegedly perpetrated by these outfits.”