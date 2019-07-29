Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday, disclosed that South West governors have agreed to launch new security plan in August.

Makinde, who was speaking at a special thanksgiving service in honour of his mother, Madam Abigail, at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Yemetu, Ibadan, said Oyo State will equally launch a state-wide security system before his 100 days in office.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, quoted the governor as saying the South West governors have been meeting to find lasting solutions to the security challenges in the region.

“I and other governors of the South West have met on how to launch new security architecture before the end of August. Before the first 100 days of this administration on September 5, we will launch new security architecture in Oyo State,” he said.

Governor Makinde was reacting to a section of the homily by Venerable Samuel Osungbeju, which harped on the rising waves of insecurity in the land.

The governor, who also took time to dwell on the four key pillars of his administration, including security, health, education and economy, said his administration would strengthen supervision and monitoring of the implementation of health and education policies.

He said the government would also direct energy in the way of job creation to ensure the youths are taken care of.

Governor Makinde said having cancelled the N3,000 education levy imposed on students by the immediate past administration, his government will ensure strict monitoring of the improved monthly subvention which will soon be provided for the schools.

He said the government was intent on ensuring smooth running of schools but will also put in place a monitoring system that would ensure efficiency.

The governor said his administration decided to cancel the levies hitherto imposed on students of public schools to allow many indigent students have access to free education.

Speaking on the health situation, the governor said what he met on ground was more of window dressing, adding that the past administration spent money in some of the sectors without monitoring its effectiveness.

“I have visited Adeoyo state hospital and I will soon be visiting other state hospitals in Igbeti, Saki, Ogbomoso and Oyo. What I saw at Adeoyo was more of window dressing. The radiography machine has never worked since it was installed.

“It means the past government spent some money in the health sector but they did not monitor the implementation. If it is only monitoring we can achieve, we would have done well for the health sector in Oyo State,” the governor was quoted to have said.

In his Sermon, Osungbeju called for love and tolerance among Nigerians, adding that people should always show love to other fellow human beings.

“No nation or state can prosper and develop without love among its people,” he said, adding that incessant maiming and killing of innocent citizens across the country called for concerted prayers and divine intervention.